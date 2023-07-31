MLB SGPx Best Bets: Baseball is Dead MLB Same Game Parlay Extra Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for July 31

The Baseball Is Dead Podcast gives their top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) Bet:

Christian Yelich 2+ Total Bases

SD Padres to Win (at COL)

Yordan Alvarez to Get a Hit

MIL Brewers to Win (at WAS)

To build an SGPx:

Log into DraftKings Sportsbook. Locate the first event you’d like to add to your SGPx. Toggle On for Same Game Parlay. Make your SGP picks for the first event. Important: Don’t place your bet until you’re done adding to your SGPx. Repeat this process on each bet or SGP you’d like to add to your SGPx. Note: If adding another SGP to the SGPx, toggle SGP on. If adding only one leg from a game, you’ll need to add it from the non-SGP offering. Tap Bet Slip to review each bet you’ve added to your slip. In the Parlay section of your bet slip, Enter Wager Amount. Your Parlay Odds will be available next to the SGPx [] Pick Parlay line of your bet slip. Tap Place Bet $ to place your SGPx bet.

