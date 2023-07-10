David Ortiz joins Jared Carrabis to preview the Home Run Derby, talk Mookie Betts and more

It’s time for the All-Star festivities and Baseball is Dead is on the ground in Seattle. Jared Carrabis was joined by Hall of Famer David Ortiz to preview Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Jared immediately asks the 2010 Home Run Derby champ about the notion that participating in the Home Run Derby can ruin a guy’s swing. Ortiz says it happens to some guys because you have to go all in, especially when compared to batting practice when you’re not necessarily going all in. He says you get tired faster, so perhaps you have to change some things to compensate.

Bringing it back to Boston for a moment, Jared asks Big Papi about the famous red seat in right, supposedly the spot of the longest home run ever hit at Fenway by Ted Williams. Jared points out that he interviewed Joey Votto a few weeks back who said he would like to bring rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz out and see if he can reach it when others, including Big Papi, could not. Ortiz points out that he’s quite a bit larger than the rookie before simply shaking his head and saying, “Nah.” He says there is no way a human can hit a ball that far.

Getting back to the Home Run Derby, Mookie Betts enters the contest with 26 bombs. Jared says he’s a bit surprised at the number, but Ortiz says he’s not. He points out that although Mookie has been in the Big Leagues for a while, he’s still just entering his prime. And Ortiz points out that as you get older you get smarter, and that’s when you get dangerous. Ortiz said Mookie knows how good he is and the way he handles it makes him even better, as well as the fact he always is striving to get better.

Pete Alonso is currently the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Papi says he is the man to beat. Ortiz says the contest will be fun and you never know, even noting that a seeming longshot like Adley Rutschman is there for a reason. Ortiz points out that his first Home Run Derby proved to be an experience to prepare him for his second one. He points out that he got tired in the first one, but in the second one he managed himself better. So with Alonso already having won this event twice, Ortiz says Pete knows how to handle it. Ortiz says Alonso is very powerful and he has the experience and that’s what makes him so dangerous. Ortiz says Alonso knows when he wants to really put the pedal to the metal and when he needs to dial it back a bit, and that’s what it’s all about.

“It’s not about how many swings, it’s about time,” Ortiz says. So if you’re not prepared for that, he says you could kill in the first round but then the second round rolls around and kills you. So that makes Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also has Derby experience, dangerous in this field in Ortiz’s mind.

Want to know what Ortiz thinks of some of the matchups? Watch the video below for the full discussion and check out the Baseball Is Dead podcast feed for more baseball discussion!

Watch more from the Baseball Is Dead podcast below!

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @baseballisdead_.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.