Marcus Semien should stay on Cloud 9 forever after Rangers win the World Series

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions! And the crew from Baseball Is Dead says it’s a great day to be a cowboy.

Yes, the Rangers completed a gentleman’s sweep of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night after a pitcher’s duel in Game 5.

Dallas says this is what he loves to see happen — growing talent, Chris Young stepping into a role where it’s OK to evaluate with numbers but at the same time tap into what you know in your heart and get to the mountaintop of making baseball decisions. You go get good players, Dallas says, and good things happen. Dallas says Chris Young put it beautifully — there was a vision, they had a plan and this is what it looks like when you’re able to execute that plan.

Jared says the craziest part about all of this is that you never even heard the name Jacob deGrom during the broadcast on Wednesday. Then they go out and trade for Max Scherzer and he wasn’t even Max Scherzer in this series and yet the Rangers still go out and win the World Series. However, Dallas points out who eats those innings and how different is the bullpen deployed if the Rangers never went out and acquired Scherzer. There’s a trickle-down effect. Dallas also points out that when deGrom’s injury happened, he pointed out that the Rangers simply had to move on and not let it factor into what they were trying to accomplish for the rest of the season. Dallas says the Rangers took it on the chin, kept rolling, made the moves and were unapologetically aggressive in trying to shore up themselves for a postseason run. And it all culminated in a World Series title.

Jared had to ask Dallas, as someone who knows Marcus Semien personally and seen his journey, what he was feeling when he hit that home run in the ninth in Game 5. Dallas says what you see on the field from Semien is secondary to what you get in the clubhouse and off the field and that’s a big part of the Rangers identifying core guys and moving forward with them. Dallas says he doesn’t think you can put a monetary value on what Marcus Semien brings to the table. Dallas says when you see the hard work put in and see it come out in a World Series title, he hopes that Marcus and his family should never come off Cloud 9. He should become the mayor of Cloud 9.

Listen to the podcast or watch the video below for the full discussion!

