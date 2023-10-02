Baseball Is Dead is ready to ramp up for the postseason

The crew from Baseball is Dead is playoff ready!

Jared, Dallas, Jayhay and Joey will keep you up to date with all the happenings on the road to the World Series. This will begin with a regular-season wrap-up on October 2, with a postseason look ahead and Wild Card recap to follow.

For the Division Series, the Baseball Is Dead crew will be in Atlanta and will host a meet and greet at Sport and Social in the Battery ahead of Game 1. The guys will also host another meet and greet at Sport and Social for Game 2 plus a watchalong for those without tickets. Expect recaps following Divisional Series games 2 and 4 (if necessary) and then recaps following games 2, 5, 6 and 7 (if necessary) for the League Championship Series. Then for the main event, daily recaps will follow each World Series game.

Original episodes of Baseball Is Dead will air on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, DraftKingsNetwork.com as well as YouTube and the Baseball Is Dead social channels on the following dates:

Monday, October 2, at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, October 6, at 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 10, at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, October 13, at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, at 1 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, October 18, at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, at 4 p.m. ET*

* = If necessary

