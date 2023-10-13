Phillies get last laugh as Braves are latest powerhouse sent packing

Bryce Harper got the last laugh, as his Phillies eliminated the 104-win Braves in the NLDS on Thursday night.

As Jared points out, the Braves went down in four and there was no light in Joey’s eyes (or his room). Joey’s thoughts? “It’s a game of inches and the ball didn’t bounce our way.” What else is there to say? Joey does think that there were some balls called strikes in the ninth of Game 4, but a juggernaut like the Braves doesn’t make excuses.

After a brief interlude for some dancing by the other members of the BID crew, Jared at least gives Joey the grace of saying things could be worse — the Braves could be the Dodgers. The Dodgers are in a way worse position. Jared does bring up a tweet he sent where he knows that people will call the Braves choke artists, but don’t let that take away from what the Phillies have accomplished.

I know people are gonna pile on the Braves for “choking” after the season they had, but that would be taking away from what the Phillies just did. Castellanos said it best. The postseason is a different animal. The Phillies know how to win in October. That’s a hell of a team. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 13, 2023

Jared says the Phillies WON that series, the Braves didn’t hand it to them. Dallas notes that the Braves just didn’t get what they needed from guys they needed it from. It may sound very simple and like a blanket statement, but it is what it is. Dallas also says that he wanted badly for Matt Olson to have that tiny push into superduperstardom, while Jared asks where was Ronald Acuña Jr.? Jared says what you look for with the Braves is the same thing you look for with the Dodgers — where were the stars? Where were the MVP candidates?

Dallas says the Dodgers did not pitch and did not do a lot of things and the Braves were in a similar situation. The Phillies delivered. Nick Castellanos became the first player to have two home runs in back-to-back games and Dallas said that is the kind of stuff you expect to get out of an MVP candidate like Acuña. That type of thing happened for the Phillies and didn’t for the Braves.

As Jayhay (may or may not have) said, the Phillies won. The Phillies won.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Division Series Recap + LCS Predictions

THREE division winners go down and the wild card teams are dominating the playoffs. The Phillies shocked the Braves, the Dodgers choked again, the Rangers took down the O’s, and the Astros make their 7th straight ALCS. We break down an eventful Division Series round and give our predictions for the LCS.

