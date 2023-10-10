Michael Harris plays the hero, but never change Bryce

The Braves tied up their NLDS series with the Phillies at 1-1 after a phenomenal ninth-inning double play from Michael Harris to close out Game 2 on Monday.

The Baseball Is Dead crew, minus Dallas, was boots on the ground for the first two games of this NLDS, hosting watchalongs for both games at The Battery and got to take in the PANDEMONIUM when the Braves completed the double play to close out Game 2.

BRAVES WIN IT ON A DOUBLE PLAY pic.twitter.com/q7KQSFiIB3 — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 10, 2023

Joey compared Harris’ feat to winning on a walk-off home run followed by ANOTHER walk-off home run. But what was Bryce Harper doing to leave himself in a position to be doubled up to finish the game? Dallas says Bryce was thinking that if Harris doesn’t catch the ball — which as Jared points out, the odds were STRONGLY against Harris catching that ball – he has to score. Jokes aside, Jayhay says you can’t blame Bryce for that and Jared says that was a good gamble. If it doesn’t work out, as happened on Monday, you don’t look great, but if it works out in your favor you look like a genius.

Dallas doesn’t even think Bryce looks stupid in this instance. Because this is who Dallas WANTS Bryce to be — keep rolling that dice, baby.

Jayhay says it is a far more egregious error if Harris doesn’t catch the ball and Bryce is not in a position to score than how things actually played out. Dallas agreed and says Bryce had to be 3⁄ 4 of the way to second base, at a minimum and he was probably thinking, “I gotta score.” He had to have been thinking that Harris was not going to make that catch and the only way for it to go horribly wrong would be for Harris to make an otherworldly play, which unfortunately for Bryce he did. And thus the series goes back to Philly tied 1-1.

Baseball Is Dead will have you covered with all the latest throughout the postseason. Original episodes of Baseball Is Dead will air on Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play, DraftKingsNetwork.com as well as YouTube and the Baseball Is Dead social channels on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 10, at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, October 13, at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, at 1 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, October 18, at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, at 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, at 4 p.m. ET*

* = If necessary

Listen to the podcast or watch the video below for the full discussion!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Division Series Live From Atlanta (Games 1 & 2 Recap)

It was quite the weekend in Atlanta. The Braves came back from the dead and tied the series, the boys escaped an escape room, and Joe got drunk. We’re breaking down the INSANE Game 2 win for the Braves and recounting everything that happened on the trip. We’re also recapping the Rangers taking a 2-0 lead on the Orioles, the Twins tying it up against the Astros, and the DBacks putting the Dodgers in a 2-0 hole. Thanks to everyone in Atlanta who came out for the watch party! We’ll see you Thursday night after the conclusion of Games 3 & 4!

Watch more from the Baseball Is Dead podcast below!

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @baseballisdead_.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.