When it comes to legacy, does Tim Duncan really get his flowers?

Legacy was on the minds of Stephen Jackson, Jelani McCoy and Bonzi Wells on the latest episode of All The Smoke Unplugged.

Amid talk about a generational change — including Rachel Nichols, Boogie Couins and Rajon Rondo talking about the potential end of the Warriors on Bully Ball — Stak, Jelani and Bonzi talked about legacy when it comes to some of this generation’s biggest stars.

LeBron James has four titles, is now the all-time leading scorer and still is playing at a high level as he nears 40. Bonzi says he is one of his favorite players and loves how he carries himself off the court. But ... he has him as 1C to Michael Jordan’s 1A and Kobe Bryant’s 1B. He says you really can’t go wrong with any of those three, but Bonzi says he can’t put LeBron ahead of MJ or Kobe because those guys were a little bit smaller than LeBron, meaning they had no advantage on the court other than skillset.

Jelani gives some flowers to Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. But he wants to start a petition to give one man his well-deserved flowers: Tim Duncan.

Jelani says a lot of people don’t have titles because of Tim Duncan and he could really be categorized in two different eras given his longevity and how disparate his championship window was, with the first of his five titles coming in 1999 and his last in 2014.

Stak, who played with Duncan in San Antonio, is with Jelani on Duncan. He says once you move past Jordan, Kobe and LeBron, he doesn’t think there’s a better player with more skill and talent than Tim Duncan. Bonzi says Tim was a monster, although he had a “basic” game that wasn’t “sexy.” He just went out and got the job done. Bonzi notes that he put the proverbial hard hat on, got the job done and didn’t say a word, which some people don’t gravitate toward. But guys like Bonzi, Stak and Jelani who played the game really appreciate what Duncan did on the court. And Bonzi says everyone knew how hard it was to stop Duncan’s “basic” game.

Watch or listen to the full episode below — including how the guys rank LeBron, Steph, KD and Kawhi— and keep an eye on DraftKings Network for new episodes of All The Smoke Unplugged every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET!

The basketball world is buzzin and ATS Unplugged has you covered. On today’s episode, Stak is joined by Jelani McCoy and former NBA big man & current Georgia Tech assistant coach, Bonzi Wells, to discuss the state of college hoops and check-in on the NCAA Tournament. Plus, Tim Duncan and Dr. Dre deserve their flowers , KD vs. Kawhi, and the guys react to Matt’s epic possum video.

