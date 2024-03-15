Why does Sebastian Telfair think Paolo Banchero will be the next face of the NBA?

Former 10-year NBA vet Sebastian Telfair joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of All The Smoke. And the former SI cover athlete is ready to proclaim who he thinks will be the next face of the NBA.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

Matt asked Sebastian who some of his favorite players in the league are. Sebastian notes that he always makes sure to watch Ja Morant in Memphis, Damian Lillard in Milwaukee and SGA in OKC. And he also says he has to throw in De’Aaron Fox, who he feels like there aren’t many conversations about despite him taking the next steps. But when LeBron, Steph and KD step off the court? Sebastian says we all need to pay attention to young Paolo in Orlando.

Sebastian says he’s well-rounded, with Stak adding that Paolo is super confident. Sebastian says he’s doing everything, trying everything and while he doesn't know Paolo personally, Sebastian says he appears to have a good head on his shoulders and is going to the top with it for sure.

Sebastian said part of the reason why he feels this way about Paolo is because he didn’t expect much from Orlando but now you really have to strap in when you go to face the Magic. But when it comes to a team. Sebastian says his team is OKC. He says the Thunder in the playoffs are going to be tough. But at the same time, he also really wants to see the Clippers surprise everybody.

