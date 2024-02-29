What was it like for Pat McAfee to join Peyton Manning’s Colts?

On the latest edition of All The Smoke, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were joined by former Colts kicker and media superstar Pat McAfee.

One of the reasons Pat thinks he has been able to know a lot of people is simple — he was horrendous at video games. Pat says his brother got all the video game talent, thus he would be looking to go out and do thinks instead of staying in playing video games. You know what else that led to? Pat kicking a soccer ball against the side of his house for hour and hours. He said he became infatuated with having the strongest leg, and he notes that while playing soccer he once broke a goalie’s arm and he thought it was the coolest thing ever! He wanted to kick it like Beckham!

Even though soccer was supposed to be the thing for him, he wound up winning the Pass, Punt and Kick competition and he says shortly thereafter ended up kicking something like 65-yard field goal at kicking camp in Pittsburgh leading everyone to realize his potential (and potential earnings).

He does note that a little bit of luck was involved in his story as well. Part of that luck might have included getting drafted by a stacked Colts team. His first memory of the NFL, aside from learning how to actually punt in the pros, was thinking about how cool everybody was in the locker room. Peyton Manning, Dwight Freeney, all of the legends from those Colts teams were cool with Pat from Day 1, he says — even though he really wasn’t great at the start and the fact that his predecessor Hunter Smith was pretty much beloved by the city and the locker room.

On the subject of Peyton Manning, who Stak calls the coolest dude on Earth, Pat says he doesn't think Peyton knows he’s Peyton Manning, which Stak co-signs. Somehow through all the fame and attention, Peyton has remained a human and Pat is amazed by that. Pat says Peyton has helped him out a lot and he is really indebted to him, even if he has a MASSIVE head.

Pat opens up about his war with ESPN suits, his move to the company, being a trailblazer in the new sports media landscape and his playing career. Plus, he explains why he is living "The Dumbest Life Of All-Time"

