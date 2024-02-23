Why did Jalen Brunson turn down Michael Jordan’s autograph as a kid?

On the latest edition of All The Smoke, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were joined by All-Star and the toast of New York, Jalen Brunson.

Jalen is, of course, the son of Rick Brunson, who played over 300 games in the NBA from 1997-2006. As such, Jalen was able to be around the NBA from a young age. This included an interaction with the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan, that would shock many people.

Jalen tells Matt and Stak that one thing he would do when going to his dad’s games on the East Coast was to get the jersey of the home team. So when he went to his dad’s game against the Wizards during MJ’s time in Washington, of course he got a nice new No. 23. After the game, he was able to go into the Wiz locker room and meet the legend himself. Jalen says MJ offered to sign his brand new jersey ... and young Jalen turned him down! He didn’t want the Hall of Famer, most famous basketball player ever to ruin the jersey!

Just for reference, here is what a signed MJ card with a piece of game-worn jersey sold for according to a Twitter user in 2023.

Record Breaker! Michael Jordan Autograph Card Sold at Auction for $840K https://t.co/wSvNcwRCwT pic.twitter.com/eOBuVRw9Z4 — Cobra Effect (@CobraEFT_) January 23, 2023

Jalen says growing up around the NBA thanks to his dad, he kind of took it for granted. As a result, he has like no signatures. His dad collected stuff like that, but at his young age he didn’t see the need. Gotta keep that brand spankin’ new jersey crispy, after all.

On a different note, everyone may think of Jay Wright as “GQ Jay” but Jalen says you don’t want to meet Gerald Wright ...

Take it from Jalen Brunson, you don’t want to meet Gerald Wright pic.twitter.com/SOrpmk7Ca8 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 23, 2024

Watch or listen to the full episode below and keep an eye on DraftKings Network for new episodes of All The Smoke every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Jalen Brunson Gets Real About Knicks Stardom, Mavs Exit, Villanova Titles | Ep 220 | ALL THE SMOKE

Knicks fans stand UP! The guys get real with first-time all-star and Knicks star point guard, Jalen Brunson, on this weeks episode of ALL THE SMOKE. Brunson opens up about his exit from the Mavs, his rapid rise to stardom in New York, and winning two-titles at Villanova. Plus, he explains how special Luka is, shares a hilarious MJ Story, and discusses his experience playing for Team USA.

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page and the All The Smoke Productions YouTube page for more. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Instagram at @Matt_Barnes9 and @_Stak5_ as well as All The Smoke Productions.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!