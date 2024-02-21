Gillie Da Kid joins All The Smoke Unplugged to discuss what’s wrong with the Dunk Contest

All-Star Weekend is now behind us and on the latest edition of All The Smoke Unplugged Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were joined by Gillie Da Kid to break it all down, including why he did not enjoy the Dunk Contest.

Right off the bat, Gillie takes umbrage with the judges. He says the people the NBA has judging the contest are too old. The judges were:

Darnell Hillman

Dominique Wilkins

Gary Payton

Fred Jones

Mitch Richmond

Matt says the judges were giving some weak scores, handing out way too many points for what we were seeing. However, Gillie takes issue with the judges in his opinion not giving Mac McClung his due, especially on the dunk below.

This Mac McClung dunk not being a 50 is a crime pic.twitter.com/KDUZtrwRfv — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 18, 2024

Gillie says it’s time to update the judges.

Matt brings up a point made by Stephen A. Smith that the last GOOD Dunk Contest was the Aaron Gordon-Zach LaVine showdown a few years back and that Stephen A. blamed LeBron James for the Dunk Contest going the way it’s gone. Matt doesn't necessarily blame LeBron, but he understands what Stephen A. is saying from the standpoint of all the great high flyers before him participated in the event. Dr. J. Jordan. Wilkins. Kobe. Vince. T-Mac. They all did the Dunk Contest. And then LeBron said no, which is his prerogative, but Matt guarantees that if LeBron had gone out and won two or three Dunk Contests the next round of superstars would have been more inclined to participate to continue the tradition. Again, Matt says that while he doesn’t blame LeBron for not wanting to do it, but Stephen A’s argument made sense because guys are influenced by the players they look up to and LeBron has a lot of influence and his participation would have continued to raise the bar for the Dunk Contest.

Gillie points out that people seem to want to make LeBron the scapegoat and everything is wishy washy with TV. He says it was always like, “He’s the greatest player, but ... .” What do you mean but? Why is there always a but? Gillie asks why does the Dunk Contest have to be on LeBron? Matt points out that, for instance, Steph Curry participates in the 3-Point Contest, so can Gillie see where Stephen A. is coming from with his argument around LeBron and the Dunk Contest? Gillie says these contests are all a personal thing and when LeBron came in it just wasn’t a goal of his. He says you have to understand that Jordan and others felt the need to prove themselves or make a name for themselves. We didn’t know that Michael Jordan was going to be the GOAT coming out of UNC, Gillie says. LeBron, on the hand, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated when he was still in high school. LeBron basically came into the NBA as the king, Gillie says.

Stak says LeBron probably considered it, but he’s been playing 82-plus games basically for his entire career with long playoff runs adding to the mileage on his body. So, despite playing in the game, LeBron probably often looked at the All-Star Weekend as a chance for at least a little bit of break, Stak says. But, Stak says he understands what Stephen A. is saying because if LeBron had done the contest others may have wanted to do it. With LeBron being the face of the league for so long, Stak says it would have been great for him to do try the Dunk Contest at least once. But it may not have been a goal of his en route to winning championships and becoming one of the best ever. But, Stak says you can’t lie and say it wouldn’t have been great to see LeBron take his talents to the Dunk Contest.

