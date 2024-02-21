Paul Pierce is opening up The Truth Lounge on DraftKings Network!

Over the course of his 19-year career in the NBA, Paul Pierce earned the nickname “The Truth” and that moniker has served Pierce well as he transitioned from all-star player to all-star commentator. Beginning February 23, Pierce will deliver his truth every Friday at 6 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network as he brings you inside The Truth Lounge!

Each week on The Truth Lounge, Pierce will be joined by a rotating cast of All the Smoke Productions talent and other special guests as he reacts to and debates the biggest storylines in the NBA. Pierce’s childhood friend and hoop legend Jason Crowe will serve as a mainstay guest.

Pierce’s analysis and hot takes inside The Truth Lounge will be rooted in experience as with over 1,500 games played, Pierce has seen it all. Pierce is one of the game’s all-time greats and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Pierce averaged nearly 20 points per game over his 19 seasons, is the Celtics’ second-leading all-time scorer with 24,021 points and his number 34 is among the other legends retired in the rafters at TD Garden. His professional apex came in 2008, as he led Boston to its 17th NBA Championship while also earning Finals MVP honors along the way.

The addition of the Truth Lounge adds to DraftKings Network’s already expansive basketball coverage, which includes original hoops programming every weeknight at 6 p.m. in partnership with All The Smoke Productions and Meadowlark Media.

Catch new episodes every Friday at 6 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page and the All The Smoke Productions YouTube page for more. The show will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can follow Paul Pierce on X at @paulpierce34, as well as All The Smoke Productions at @allthesmokeprod and DraftKings Network at @dknetwork.

