If Andy Reid and Travis Kelce are cool why does anyone else care about their Super Bowl sideline bump?

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson discussed Stak's beef with Austin Rivers, debated whether Steph Curry is top-five all-time and recapped the Super Bowl, including the Andy Reid-Travis Kelce sideline bump heard round the world.

During the first half of the big game, Kelce let his emotions get the best of him and he got right up in Reid’s grill after being taken out of the game.

Matt says if Andy Reid doesn’t have a problem with the incident and that is the type of relationship that he and Kelce have, then we should all leave it alone. Stak says when he answers questions he likes to answer from experience. He says coaches like Reid love players like Kelce, highlighting the fact that Reid said he doesn’t mind it and that it’s happened before.

Stak says he remembers times when he came out of games and got into it with coaches, even cursed Coach Pop out, but at the end of the day when they win the title he was the first one hugging him the most. Stak says if you’ve never been in that position, or been through the grind of going through the ups and downs of a season en route to being able to say you’re the best in the world you don’t understand the things that go into it. That’s what builds character, Stak says, that’s what makes you grow as a coach and a player.

Matt completely agrees and reiterates that if the two individuals involved have no issue then nobody else should have a problem either.

