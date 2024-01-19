Mike WiLL Made-It joins All The Smoke to talk his breakout, Rae Sremmurd

On the latest edition of All The Smoke, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were joined by star record producer and rapper Mike WiLL Made-It for a wide-ranging discussion, including his breakout and discovering Rae Sremmurd.

Check out the new DraftKings Network NBA programming schedule below and check out information on all programming here as well as how to watch, including on our new partner Google TV, here.

Stak wants to know about 2013. That was a big year for Mike WiLL, as he worked with names such as Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar, basically a who’s who of the music business. At the same time, Mike WiLL founded Ear Drummer Records and signed with Interscope Records. Mike WiLL reminisces on some of his early work with Future, 2 Chainz and more in 2011, noting that he was hungry. He says he had no management at the time and knew nothing about the music business. Then 2012 turned into a breakout year with No Lie, Turn On The Lights and Bandz a Make Her Dance and he says he still had no management but that’s when he met his management. Then came Rhianna’s Pour It Up and meeting Miley through her record label and he was cooking.

He noted after that he met with Jimmy Iovine and even after that it took a while for him to sign his record deal as he was nervous. He said he was winning in terms of production, with plenty of hits on the radio, so did he really want to turn into an executive? He says he didn’t want to do anything where he was going to lose what he had. But that’s when he says Iovine told him he couldn’t lose because he wasn’t a loser — you can learn to earn and that stuck with him.

That led to the first artist he signed, Rae Sremmurd, which is Ear Drummers backward. Stak says he never realized that and Mike WiLL says that’s still going over people’s heads 10 years later. When he started production company back in the 2000s he wanted to have a rock side, and he wrote down what’s Ear Drummers backward? Rae Sremmurd. And he decided to start a rock band called Rae Sremmurd. And Mike WiLL says when he met Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi they were rock and roll artists to him. He saw them a couple of times in the club and knew they were songwriters, but when he saw them in their artist mode rapping with each other, he leaned back and knew they were real rock stars.

Mike WiLL says he asked the duo about what they thought of the name Rae Sremmurd and they were down with it and came up with SremmLife, which would go on to be the name of their album. Mike WiLL knew they were going to make anything cool. It might take people a while to catch up with the name and they might not know how to say it, but eventually with a bunch of hit records, people will learn how to say Rae Sremmurd.

Meanwhile, how cool would a Mike WiLL Made-It x All The Smoke collab on a new jingle be?

Watch or listen to the full episode below and keep an eye on DraftKings Network for new episodes of All The Smoke every Thursday at 6 p.m. ET!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Mike Will Made It | Ep 215 | ALL THE SMOKE Full Episode

The boys continue to take on the music world in their latest episode of ALL THE SMOKE, as they are joined by Grammy-award winning producer, Mike Will Made It. The trio discusses Mike’s work with massive stars like Kayne and Jay-Z, his new partnership with ESPN & the NBA, his musical influences and current projects, and winning a Grammy with Kendrick Lamar.

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page and the All The Smoke Productions YouTube page for more. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Instagram at @Matt_Barnes9 and @_Stak5_ as well as All The Smoke Productions.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!