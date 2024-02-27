NORTH CAROLINA PRELAUNCH OFFER - Terms and Conditions

Thank you for choosing to participate in this promotion (the “Promotion”) being offered by DraftKings. By entering or participating in the Promotion you hereby agree to be bound by these Promotion terms (the “Promotion Terms”). If you do not wish to be bound by the Promotion Terms, please do not enter or participate in the Promotion. If you have any questions regarding the Promotion or the Promotion Terms, or wish to cancel your participation in this Promotion, please contact support@draftkings.com for more information.

PROMOTION AND ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

The prelaunch $100 Bonus Bets promotional offer is valid between 3/1/24 at 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and 3/11/24 at 11:59 AM ET, and the launch $200 Bonus Bets promotional offer is valid between 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET and 4/14/24 at 11:59 PM ET (the “Promotional Period”). Must be physically located in North Carolina (each the “Eligible Jurisdiction”). Must be 21+ years of age or older. New customers only. Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings (i.e., by way of self-exclusion from gambling, restriction due to employment, or otherwise) may not participate in this Promotion and immediately forfeits any bonus rewards which have been awarded under this Promotion.

In addition to the eligibility requirements set forth above and in the DraftKings Terms of Use, to participate in the Promotion, customers must: (1) be physically located in the Eligible Jurisdiction and obtained the minimum age requirements; (2) have never had a DraftKings Sportsbook account and successfully sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account during the Promotional Period; or have a Sportsbook account but never made a deposit or bet in their Sportsbook account; (3) deposit a minimum of $5 into your Sportsbook account; and (4) place a minimum bet of $5 on any eligible DraftKings Sportsbook market during the Promotional Period (the “Qualifying Bet”). Qualifying Bets must come from your cash balance and must be a minimum of $5.

Only new customers who have never had a DraftKings Sportsbook account and successfully sign up for a new account will be eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets during the prelaunch period. New customers that previously participated in a prelaunch offer in a new jurisdiction who have a DraftKings Sportsbook account, but have never made a deposit and bet in their DraftKings Sportsbook account, are ineligible for this Promotion.

BONUS REWARD REDEMPTION

Upon completion of the promotional requirements, qualified customers will receive up to $300 in Bonus Bets to use on or after the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to offer sports betting in North Carolina. Qualified customers who sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account will receive $100 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Qualified customers who make a minimum $5 deposit and a minimum $5 Qualifying Bet on or after 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET, during the Promotional Period, will receive an additional $200 in Bonus Bets.

$100 Bonus Bets award issued as four (4) $25 Bonus Bets. $200 Bonus Bets award issued as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets. Maximum $300 in Bonus Bets awarded from this Promotion.

BONUS BETS LIMITATIONS

Bonus Bets are single use and valid for seven (7) days (the “Play Through Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the seven (7) day Play Through Period is measured as 168 hours from the time the Bonus Bets are deposited into the customer’s account. Customer can choose when to use a Bonus Bet within the Play Through Period, but must select the Bonus Bet before completing a wager. Failure to use the Bonus Bets before expiration will void the award. Awarded Bonus Bets are non-cashable, non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus Bets must be wagered 1x time before any resulting cash winnings can be withdrawn. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Winnings generated from wagering of Bonus Bets are stake-removed and will be transferred to the registered customer’s Cash Balance at which time they may be withdrawn. Bonus Bets are valid on all eligible DraftKings Sportsbook markets prior to expiration. Ex : If a $10 bonus bet is placed on even odds and wins, only the profit of $10 will be credited to the customers’ account. Bonus bets are not eligible on all promotions and/or betting markets. Bonus bets are excluded from bets placed with odds boosts, profit boosts, Early Win promotions, and cash out bets and voided bets.

GENERAL TERMS

Limit one (1) offer per customer. See DraftKings Sportsbook Terms of Use for information and limitations on wagering. Each customer will be notified when they have received an award by (1) a bell notification (this is a notification that displays as a bell icon on the home page of the DraftKings Sportsbook app and website that can be clicked on to view short confirmation copy and terms) and/or (2) an automatically triggered email if the customer successfully entered the promotion and completed the promotion requirements. Whether a customer has committed abuse of this Promotion, violated the Promotion Terms or DraftKings Terms of Use, will be determined by DraftKings in its sole discretion, for any reason or no reason at all. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at sportsbook@draftkings.com. Upon cancellation, you may withdraw any remaining funds deposited in connection with this promotion subject to DraftKings Terms of Use. Any wager placed on DraftKings Sportsbook in connection with the promotion cannot be rescinded once it has been placed. However, any applicable bonus rewards in your account shall be void, subject to forfeiture, and may not be transferred or withdrawn. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By accepting any bonus rewards, registered customers agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this Promotion. Promotional offer is subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited by law. DraftKings account holders are responsible for any and all local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude or remove certain customers from this Promotion, as well as the right to withhold bonus rewards if you have violated or attempted to violate the Promotion Terms or DraftKings Terms of Use, including but not limited to sharing account credentials with other individuals, placing wagers on behalf of other individuals, circumventing DraftKings age and location verification procedures, and abusing the DraftKings Platform, the Services, or any bonuses, the refer-a-friend program, or any other offers or promotions, including this Promotion, in any way.

See DraftKings Terms of Use for information on eligibility for creating, using, and funding an interactive gaming account. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this Promotion for any reason in its sole discretion. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.