Marvel Studios reveals cast for new Fantastic Four

Marvel has a Valentine’s Day gift for fans of its first family, as today was the day it chose to reveal the cast for the latest version of the Fantastic Four set to hit the big screen.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

Pedro Pascal is familiar to the masses from his roles in The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. Vanessa Kirby has been in several major projects, including 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw spinoff of the Fast and the Furious in addition to several installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Ebon Moss-Bachrach has recently been in the popular FX series The Bear, while Joseph Quinn was seen in season 4 of Stranger Things and has Gladiator 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One set to come out in 2024.

Fans had been anxiously awaiting what the iteration of the Fantastic Four would look like. Previous versions of the characters hit the big screen with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans (pre-Captain America) and Michael Chiklis appearing in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer. Then, of course, there was the disastrous 2015 reboot bomb that starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. Those previous iterations of the team were under the Fox banner, and this will be the first Fantastic Four film as part of the MCU. We did see an MCU variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in 2022’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness played by John Krasinski, who had long been fancast in the role.

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

