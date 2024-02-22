List of Raiders free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled through the 2023 season. Partway through the year, the organization fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler. They promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce to interim head coach, and after a strong finish to the season that included benching Jimmy Garoppolo for rookie Aidan O’Connell, Pierce was hired on full-time. The Raiders went 8-9 in 2023 and did not reach the playoffs.

The Raiders have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl next season and +6000 odds to win the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook. They enter a new era under Pierce in 2024 as they try to turn a new leaf from their recent shortcomings.

Josh Jacobs is the biggest name in free agency for the Raiders this year, but he underperformed in 2023 under the franchise tag. Several offensive linemen are also up for free agency, and defensive tackle Adam Butler is another key piece who will be on the market this offseason.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Raiders free agents

RB Josh Jacobs

RB Ameer Abdullah

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

T Brandon Parker

TE Austin Hooper

TE Jesper Horsted

WR Deandre Carter

C Andre James

CB Amik Robertson

DE Bilal Nichols

DT Adam Butler

DT John Jenkins

FB Jakob Johnson

G Greg Van Roten

LB Curtis Bolton

While the Raiders will likely try to negotiate a longer-term deal with Jacobs, he isn’t guaranteed to come back next year. The Raiders may move to Zamir White or a different free agent as their leading rusher. Jacobs finished the 2023 season with just 805 yards and six touchdowns, and Vegas may decide that he is not worth the price tag.

The Raiders should try to retain Butler at the defensive line. He finished the season with eight tackles for loss and five sacks, behind just Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby. However, there aren’t many other names on this list that will mark a substantial loss for Las Vegas. They are attempting to enter into a new era under head coach Antonio Pierce.

Franchise tag options

None

The Raiders are unlikely to spend the money to franchise tag Josh Jacobs for a second year in a row after his production was lower than expected in 2023.