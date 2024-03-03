List of Chargers free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley toward the end of the 2023 season and hired Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh on as his replacement. The Chargers are looking to enter into a new and improved era after years of mediocrity under Staley as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers have +2500 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl and +1300 odds to win the AFC at DraftKings Sportsbook. Some of the biggest free agency decisions that will be made this offseason include running backs Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. The Chargers may opt to try to resign with one or both of them but are unlikely to use the franchise tag. Tight end Gerald Everett is also up for free agency, as are safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis, both of whom recorded 10 passes defended last season.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Chargers free agents

WR Jalen Guyton

WR Alex Erickson

WR Keelan Doss

WR Darrius Shepherd

TE Gerald Everett

TE Nick Vannett

S Jaylinn Hawkins

RB Austin Ekeler

RB Josh Kelley

QB Easton Stick

OLB Tanner Muse

LB Kenneth Murray

FS Alohi Gilman

DT Austin Johnson

DT Nick Williams

CB Michael Davis

CB Essang Bassey

C Will Clapp

C Cameron Tom

The Chargers need to be extremely active in free agency as they look to bolster their defensive line and secondary and find a competent and consistent starting running back heading into 2024. There is plenty of potential with Herbert there, and Jim Harbaugh’s hire will bring a new energy into the franchise, but there frankly aren’t many players coming up in free agency that the Chargers will be itching to resign. They have the fifth overall pick in the draft, which will likely be used to grab a top wide receiver. They can then deal out Keenan Allen or Mike Williams to free up some cap space.

Franchise tag options

The Chargers opted not to franchise tag Ekeler, and there are no other likely options for the team to use the tag on this offseason.