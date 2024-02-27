List of Rams free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to be rebuilding in 2023 and ended up making the playoffs. They were eliminated in the first round by the Detroit Lions, but there is hope that the Rams will be back competing in the NFC West in 2024 and will look to improve on their 10-7 record from last season.

Despite finishing above expectations in 2023, Los Angeles isn’t expected to be in the mix for Super Bowl 59. They have the 16th-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +3500. The Rams remain in the middle of the pack in the NFC at +1500 to win the NFC outright.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Rams free agents

QB, Carson Wentz

CB, Ahkello Witherspoon

SS, John Johnson

LB, Troy Reeder

LB, Christian Rozeboom

CB, Duke Shelley

G, Kevin Dotson

TE, Brycen Hopkins

EDGE, Larrell Murchison

SS, Jordan Fuller

G, Tremayne Anchrum

C, Coleman Shelton

EDGE, Michael Hoecht

T, Alaric Jackson

DT, Jonah Williams

RB Royce Freeman

K Brett Maher

LS Carson Tinker

WR Austin Trammell

T Tremayne Anchrum

WR Tyler Johnson

C Brian Allen

Los Angeles has a fairly light free-agent class. The Rams will need to figure out what to do at center, with both Allen and Shelton needing new deals. Los Angeles should look to try and bring back some combination of Witherspoon, Fuller and Johnson. Just from a snap perspective, that’s a lot to replace in one offseason. Witherspoon likely would require the most money, so keeping their safeties could be a bigger priority. Otherwise, most other players were depth or are likely easier to replace.

Franchise tag options

None

There isn’t a free agent that they have hitting the market that would be worth the cost of the franchise tag. This is great news for Los Angeles, with no big-name players scheduled to leave, and they don’t have to worry about using that franchise tag money and can instead use it to bring in better players for 2024.