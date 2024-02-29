List of Vikings free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Minnesota Vikings had their season get de-railed in Week 9 when Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. The injuries didn’t stop there, with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson also picking up long-term injuries at various points. Joshua Dobbs started strong with Minnesota, but the Vikings finished 7-10 and in third place in the NFC North.

Minnesota is not expected to be a Super Bowl 59 contender at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +5500. This ranks as the 13th-worst odds to win. The Vikings have the ninth-best odds (+2000) to win the NFC, but the worst out of any NFC North team.

The problems at quarterback were front and center in 2023. Once Cousins went down, overall Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall looked rough trying to keep the offense together. With the veteran QB a free agent, Minnesota got a glimpse into life without him, and it didn’t look great. Unfortunately for the Vikings, he isn’t their only free agent.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Vikings free agents

QB, Kirk Cousins

OLB, Danielle Hunter

DE, Marcus Davenport

ILB, Jordan Hicks

G, Dalton Risner

T, Oli Udoh

T, David Quessenberry

K, Greg Joseph

QB, Joshua Dobbs

G, Chris Reed

DE, Jonathan Bullard

WR, Brandon Powell

TE, Johnny Mundt

OLB , Anthony Barr

G, Austin Schlottmann

RT, David Quessenberry

DE, D.J. Wonnum

TE, Ben Ellefson

DT, James Lynch

LB, Troy Dye

WR, K.J. Osborn

CB, John Reid

DT, Khyiris Tonga

G, Blake Brandel

RB, Cam Akers

IDL, Sheldon Day

IDL, T.J. Smith

TE, Nick Muse

T, Hakeem Adeniji

LB, Nicki Vigil

While Minnesota tries to figure out what to do with Cousins, they must also decide on EDGE Danielle Hunter. He and Wonnum combined for 24.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. The Vikings may have to let the latter walk because if they can only sign one of them, it will be Hunter. Akers is a good running back to bring back since Alexander Mattison struggled when given the reigns to the backfield.

Franchise tag options

QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins would make sense so that the Vikings can retain the 35-year-old for another season. Minnesota has only used the franchise tag three times in its history, with the most recent being in 2020 for safety Anthony Harris. Hunter just played on a one-year deal, and if the Vikings tried tagging him, he may not sign it and would likely threaten to sit out for an extension.