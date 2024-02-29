List of Vikings free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Minnesota Vikings had their season get de-railed in Week 9 when Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles. The injuries didn’t stop there, with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson also picking up long-term injuries at various points. Joshua Dobbs started strong with Minnesota, but the Vikings finished 7-10 and in third place in the NFC North.
Minnesota is not expected to be a Super Bowl 59 contender at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +5500. This ranks as the 13th-worst odds to win. The Vikings have the ninth-best odds (+2000) to win the NFC, but the worst out of any NFC North team.
The problems at quarterback were front and center in 2023. Once Cousins went down, overall Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall looked rough trying to keep the offense together. With the veteran QB a free agent, Minnesota got a glimpse into life without him, and it didn’t look great. Unfortunately for the Vikings, he isn’t their only free agent.
2024 NFL Free Agency
Vikings free agents
QB, Kirk Cousins
OLB, Danielle Hunter
DE, Marcus Davenport
ILB, Jordan Hicks
G, Dalton Risner
T, Oli Udoh
T, David Quessenberry
K, Greg Joseph
QB, Joshua Dobbs
G, Chris Reed
DE, Jonathan Bullard
WR, Brandon Powell
TE, Johnny Mundt
OLB , Anthony Barr
G, Austin Schlottmann
RT, David Quessenberry
DE, D.J. Wonnum
TE, Ben Ellefson
DT, James Lynch
LB, Troy Dye
WR, K.J. Osborn
CB, John Reid
DT, Khyiris Tonga
G, Blake Brandel
RB, Cam Akers
IDL, Sheldon Day
IDL, T.J. Smith
TE, Nick Muse
T, Hakeem Adeniji
LB, Nicki Vigil
While Minnesota tries to figure out what to do with Cousins, they must also decide on EDGE Danielle Hunter. He and Wonnum combined for 24.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. The Vikings may have to let the latter walk because if they can only sign one of them, it will be Hunter. Akers is a good running back to bring back since Alexander Mattison struggled when given the reigns to the backfield.
Franchise tag options
QB Kirk Cousins
Cousins would make sense so that the Vikings can retain the 35-year-old for another season. Minnesota has only used the franchise tag three times in its history, with the most recent being in 2020 for safety Anthony Harris. Hunter just played on a one-year deal, and if the Vikings tried tagging him, he may not sign it and would likely threaten to sit out for an extension.