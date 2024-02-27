List of Jaguars free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars saw their postseason hopes dashed in Week 18. They had been on top of the AFC South for much of the season but experienced a downward spiral starting in Week 13. The Jags lost five of their last six games, and the loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 cost them their AFC South division title.

There was a mounting disconnect between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson, but hopefully, the offseason helps provide a needed break for cooler heads to prevail. Jacksonville has some notable free agents in EDGE Josh Allen and WR Calvin Ridley. Since they are returning the majority of their notable playmakers, they have middle-of-the-road odds to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +3000. The Jaguars have the ninth-best odds (+1700) to win the AFC, and notably the second-best odds of an AFC South team, behind only the Houston Texans (+1200).

2024 NFL Free Agency

Jaguars free agents

WR, Jamal Agnew

WR, Calvin Ridley

S, Daniel Thomas

RB, D’Ernest Johnson

QB, Matt Barkley

OLB, Josh Allen

OLB, K’Lavon Chaisson

LB, Shaq Quarterman

K, Brandon McManus

G, Tyler Shatley

G, Ezra Cleveland

DE, Dawuane Smoot

DE, Angelo Blackson

CB, Tre Herndon

CB, Chris Claybrooks

Ridley was a bright spot for the Jacksonville offense this season. He stayed healthy, playing in all 17 games, and finished with 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Ridley came to Jacksonville with a conditional pick in the 2024 NFL Draft attached. It was initially a 4th-round pick, but because he met one of 60% of team snaps, 75 catches or 1,000 yards — he met all three — it has already increased to a third-round pick. If Jacksonville were to sign Ridley to an extension, the third-round pick would improve to a second-round pick.

While a decision on Ridley carries with it a secondary impact of losing a better draft pick, he isn’t the team’s most productive free agent needing a new deal. Allen didn’t get much national attention but had a huge season. Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt led the league with 19 sacks, and Allen was tied for the second-most with 17.5.

Franchise tag options

EDGE Josh Allen

It was a great time for Allen to have the best season of his career. He had 10.5 sacks his rookie season but wasn’t able to have more than 7.5 in a single season over the next three years. Jacksonville picked up his fifth-year option for 2023, and now he is due for a big extension. Being an EDGE, Allen is able to choose between the franchise tag amount for defensive ends ($21.324 million) and linebackers ($24.007 million), so it is safe to assume that if Jacksonville uses the tag, it’ll have to be at the higher amount. The Jaguars front office will likely try to work out an extension ahead of the March 5 deadline to apply the tag, but if they can’t come to terms Allen figures to be the best tag candidate.