List of Colts free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Indianapolis Colts hope that 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson can play more than four games in his sophomore campaign. The franchise had to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew for most of the season and finished 9-8 and in second place in the AFC South. Indy very nearly made the playoffs, not getting eliminated from playoff contention until Week 18.

The Colts aren’t expected to be Super Bowl contenders in 2024, but with a loaded AFC, that isn’t exactly surprising. Indianapolis is installed at +4500 to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts have the 11th-best odds to win the AFC at +2500, but that ranks third among AFC South teams.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Colts free agents

WR, Michael Pittman Jr.

WR, Juwann Winfree

WR, Isaiah McKenzie

SS, Julian Blackmon

S, Henry Black

RB, Zack Moss

QB, Gardner Minshew

P, Rigoberto Sanchez

OLB, Jake Martin

G, Jack Anderson

G, Danny Pinter

DT, Taven Bryan

DT, Grover Stewart

DE, Tyquan Lewis

DE, Genard Avery

CB, Tony Brown

CB, Kenny Moore

The Colts definitely have some big names on this list. Moore played 92.9% of defensive snaps and should be a high re-sign candidate for Indy. Pittman needs to be in the team’s long-term plans, but whether that involves playing out 2024 on an extension or a tag remains to be seen. Minshew will likely hit free agency and sign elsewhere with a team that doesn’t have their starting quarterback locked down for 2024. Safety Julian Blackmon played 84.2% of defensive snaps, and it would greatly benefit the Colts to bring him back. While the remaining free agent list is extensive, no other player logged more than 50% of team snaps.

Franchise tag options

WR, Michael Pittman

Pittman likely knows that the Colts need him since they don’t have much behind him, challenging him on the depth chart. He is due for a big payday, but whereas it doesn’t make sense for Arizona to pay Marquise Brown the tag amount of $21.816 million, Indy should give it to Pittman. Any kind of extension for him would arguably be in that ballpark anyway so at least the tag allows them more time to hash out the specifics of that extension.