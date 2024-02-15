List of Packers free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a surprising 2023-24 season in which the team was able to climb back in the playoffs. In the first season post-Aaron Rodgers and of the Jordan Love era, the Packers finished 9-8 to make the postseason as the No. 7 seed. The Packers would go on to upset the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the first round 48-32. Green Bay would lose to the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers 24-21 in a tough road Divisional matchup. Despite the loss, the Packers’ future is very bright.

There were ups-and-downs during the regular season, including five losses by four or fewer points. Love came on strong in the second half of the season, finishing second in the NFL in TD passes with 32. He’s surrounded by a very talented offense featuring RB Aaron Jones, WRs Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed, and TEs Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. Green Bay fans don’t need to worry about any of those players going anywhere anytime soon.

The defense wasn’t as bad on paper but didn’t make strives forward. As a result, Joe Barry was let go and former BC head coach Jeff Hafley was hired as defensive coordinator. When you look at the list below, the Packers have a handful of defensive players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on March 13. Let’s go over that list.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Packers free agents

CB Keisean Nixon

S Darnell Savage

RB AJ Dillon

T Yosh Nijman

S Jonathan Owens

G Jon Runyan

RB Patrick Taylor

S Johnathan Ford

TE Josiah Deguara

WR Bo Melton

The Packers don’t have many key free agents to worry about this offseason. The biggest name is Dillon, who could be retained as the backup to Jones. The Packers don’t have any other RBs under contract. Jones is also in the final year of his deal. It doesn’t feel like Dillon will be a replacement for Jones as RB1. Dillon is best as a change-of-pace and short yardage back. Still, Dillon could be retained on a short-term deal while the Packers can draft a back or two or add someone on the open market.

Nixon, Savage, Owens and Ford were all contributors on defense. The Packers are in good shape at cornerback with Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine. At least two of that group of four defensive backs in the FA list will have to come back. Owens and Nixon for sure. Savage has had some injury issues the past two seasons, only playing 26 games in that span (23 starts).

Nijman and Runyan may end up walking. Depth is a concern with David Bakhtiari’s career likely done with the Packers. But you still have Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker. Green Bay has always done an excellent job drafting and developing talent on the O-Line. Expect at least one offensive lineman to be taken in the draft. The Packers could bring back Runyan, who started every game this past season.

The last notable name on this list is WR Bo Melton, who emerged late in the season as a big-bodied target in the passing game. Melton only stands 5-11 but had a very strong finish to the season. He had 16 catches on 24 targets for 218 yards and a TD in the final four games of the regular season. Then had a 19-yard TD in the Divisional Round vs. the Niners. The issue with Melton is the WR room is crowded. The Packers have four very capable and promising young WRs. Melton could land elsewhere if a team can give him a shot at the 53-man roster and playing time.

Franchise tag options

There aren’t any franchise tag options for the Packers this offseason. The last time they tagged a player was WR Davante Adams in 2022 before he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.