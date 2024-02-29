List of Patriots free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The New England Patriots are entering a new era. They will not have Bill Belichick as the head coach and are likely going to use the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a new quarterback. The good news is that New England has the third-most cap space in the league with the new salary cap, so they should be able to give new head coach Jerod Mayo a competent roster if they’re willing to spend money.

The Patriots are expected to rebuild in 2024 and are not considered Super Bowl contenders. New England has the third-worst odds to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +12000, only beating out the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. These odds could improve after the draft and free agency, but the Patriots will still have to play the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills twice apiece in the regular season, likely contributing to their current odds.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Patriots free agents

S Kyle Dugger

RT Michael Onwenu

CB Myles Bryant

TE Hunter Henry

EDGE Anfernee Jennings

RT Trent Brown

RB Ezekiel Elliott

TE Mike Gesicki

DT Lawrence Guy

CB Jalen Mills

TE Pharaoh Brown

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Jalen Reagor

EDGE Josh Uche

LB Mack Wilson

CB Alex Austin

S Adrian Phillips

LB Christian Elliss

RT Riley Reiff

RG James Ferentz

QB Nathan Rourke

RT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

WR Tre Nixon

LB Terez Hall

S Cody Davis

WR Matt Slater

Dugger played 98% of defensive snaps, and re-signing the 28-year-old safety needs to be a top priority for the offseason. The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for a new quarterback but are going to need to find some tackles to protect him. Onwenu played 81% of offensive snaps, and Brown logged 55.3%.

Henry led the team with six touchdowns but doesn’t really need to be a priority to re-sign. His New England tenure is pretty aptly summed up when he signed his big contract with the team, only for Jonnu Smith also to be signed to a long-term deal, effectively capping the upside of both. Henry could use a fresh start. While bringing Henry back doesn’t need to be a priority, they are going to want to invest in some tight ends. Henry, Gesicki and Brown were the top three on the depth chart, so New England could look to re-sign Gesicki or could go after a playmaker like Dalton Schultz.

Outside of the tight ends and starting safety, there is a lot of depth here. New England needs to address its wide receiver room and while his numbers don’t exactly jump off the page, losing Bourne is big for them.

Franchise tag options

None

New England has plenty of money to play with in free agency. Henry and Dugger are certainly candidates, but if the Patriots want them back, they can just give them new deals and not deal with the franchise tag hit. There’s not really anyone that would make sense to use the tag on. There’s a case for Onwenu and using the tag to give them more time to work on an extension, but it should go unused.