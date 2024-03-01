List of Saints free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The New Orleans Saints project to compete in a very winnable NFC South next season, but that doesn’t mean that they are shoe-ins for a deep playoff run. New Orleans doesn’t have any big names leaving in free agency, but they are going to have to get creative with restructuring the current roster. Even with the unprecedented rise in cap space, the Saints are $17 million over the cap heading into the offseason.

New Orleans has the eighth-worst odds in the NFL to win Super Bowl 59. The Saints are installed at +8000 but look a little better in the NFC South divisional race. They have +300 odds to win the division, trailing the Atlanta Falcons (+130), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+225). New Orleans’ odds would likely improve if they happen to free up some cap space and bring in some wide receiver or defensive improvements.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Saints free agents

LT Andrus Peat

WR Rashid Shaheed

CB Isaac Yiadom

WR Michael Thomas

WR Lynn Bowden

LG Max Garcia

LB Zack Baun

DT Malcolm Roach

WR Keith Kirkwood

S Johnathan Abram

RT Cameron Erving

TE Jimmy Graham

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

FB Adam Prentice

CB Ugochukwu Amadi

QB Jameis Winston

EDGE Kyle Phillips

DT P.J. Mustipher

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB Ryan Connelly

RB Eno Benjamin

LB Andrew Dowell

LB Ty Summers

RG Trai Turner

Peat is the biggest free agent for the Saints in terms of snaps played in 2023, as he logged 69.9% of offensive snaps played. Shaheed played 52.2% of offensive snaps and led a concerning number of free-agent pass-catchers for New Orleans. The Saints should be able to re-sign Michael Thomas, but that’s just assuming the 31-year-old won’t want to change teams after spending the first eight years of his career in NOLA.

Quarterback Jameis Winston likely wants to test free agency to try and land with a team he can push to be the starter, but don’t be surprised if he ends up back with the Saints. Overall, though, New Orleans just stands to lose a lot of their depth which should be replenished from the draft and once they fix their cap problems.

Franchise tag options

None

Not to criticize the free agents for New Orleans, but it isn’t a super strong group. None of these players would be worth the salary cap hit that comes with using the franchise tag. The Saints last used the tag on safety Marcus Williams in 2021, who then left the following year for the Baltimore Ravens.