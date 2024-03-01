List of Giants free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The New York Giants dealt with more injuries to count in 2023. That played a large role in their finishing the season with a 6-11 record. The Giants will have the offseason to heal up but have 31 players set to hit free agency with $32 million in projected cap space. New York may have to get a little creative and hopes to put together a competitive enough roster not to have to go full rebuild.

The Giants are expected to be rebuilding next season. They have the sixth-worst odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 59, installed at +1000. New York has to contend with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in a tough NFC East, and even the Washington Commanders are listed above them in the odds.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Giants free agents

S Xavier McKinney

LG Ben Bredeson

CB Adoree’ Jackson

LG Justin Pugh

RB Saquon Barkley

EDGE Jihad Ward

LG Tyre Phillips

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DT A’Shawn Robinson

QB Tyrod Taylor

LS Casey Kreiter

LB Isaiah Simmons

CB Nick McCloud

RB Matt Breida

WR Parris Campbell

WR Sterling Shepard

RT Matt Peart

CB Darnay Holmes

WR Lawrence Cager

LG Shane Lemieux

K Randy Bullock

RG Sean Harlow

EDGE Benton Whitley

WR Gunner Olszewski

LB Carter Coughlin

K Cade York

LB Cam Brown

QB Jacob Eason

LG Wyatt Davis

C J.C. Hassenauer

LB Jarrad Davis

McKinney’s productions would be tough to replace. He played 100% of defensive snaps and had the second-most tackles on the team (116) behind only LB Bobby Okereke. McKinney is due a hefty payday, so New York may instead choose to reset at the position. They may be losing another focal point of their secondary as Jackson is also set to hit free agency. He played 70.2% of defensive snaps, and his lone interception was a 76-yard pick-six.

The defensive line will also need some attention, with both starting defensive ends hitting free agency. New York’s defense struggled to keep them in games, but the offense was lackluster. Hodgins, Campbell and Shepard didn’t light up the stat sheet last season but represent a good chunk of depth at the position for New York.

Franchise tag options

RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley is due yet another new contract but could end up being retained for the second consecutive year on the franchise tag. Last year, the Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley before signing him to a one-year deal worth more than the tag amount. They never came to terms on an extension during the season, however, likely meaning that Barkley will once again be tagged. If New York does tag Barkley, it will cost them $11.95 million.