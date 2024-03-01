List of Giants free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The New York Giants dealt with more injuries to count in 2023. That played a large role in their finishing the season with a 6-11 record. The Giants will have the offseason to heal up but have 31 players set to hit free agency with $32 million in projected cap space. New York may have to get a little creative and hopes to put together a competitive enough roster not to have to go full rebuild.
The Giants are expected to be rebuilding next season. They have the sixth-worst odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 59, installed at +1000. New York has to contend with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in a tough NFC East, and even the Washington Commanders are listed above them in the odds.
2024 NFL Free Agency
Giants free agents
S Xavier McKinney
LG Ben Bredeson
CB Adoree’ Jackson
LG Justin Pugh
RB Saquon Barkley
EDGE Jihad Ward
LG Tyre Phillips
WR Isaiah Hodgins
DT A’Shawn Robinson
QB Tyrod Taylor
LS Casey Kreiter
LB Isaiah Simmons
CB Nick McCloud
RB Matt Breida
WR Parris Campbell
WR Sterling Shepard
RT Matt Peart
CB Darnay Holmes
WR Lawrence Cager
LG Shane Lemieux
K Randy Bullock
RG Sean Harlow
EDGE Benton Whitley
WR Gunner Olszewski
LB Carter Coughlin
K Cade York
LB Cam Brown
QB Jacob Eason
LG Wyatt Davis
C J.C. Hassenauer
LB Jarrad Davis
McKinney’s productions would be tough to replace. He played 100% of defensive snaps and had the second-most tackles on the team (116) behind only LB Bobby Okereke. McKinney is due a hefty payday, so New York may instead choose to reset at the position. They may be losing another focal point of their secondary as Jackson is also set to hit free agency. He played 70.2% of defensive snaps, and his lone interception was a 76-yard pick-six.
The defensive line will also need some attention, with both starting defensive ends hitting free agency. New York’s defense struggled to keep them in games, but the offense was lackluster. Hodgins, Campbell and Shepard didn’t light up the stat sheet last season but represent a good chunk of depth at the position for New York.
Franchise tag options
RB Saquon Barkley
Barkley is due yet another new contract but could end up being retained for the second consecutive year on the franchise tag. Last year, the Giants used the franchise tag on Barkley before signing him to a one-year deal worth more than the tag amount. They never came to terms on an extension during the season, however, likely meaning that Barkley will once again be tagged. If New York does tag Barkley, it will cost them $11.95 million.