List of Jets free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The New York Jets’ 2023 season felt like it ended before it began. Sure, they picked up the Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills but lost veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the season in the process. The Jets finished 7-10 and in third place in the AFC East.
With the unprecedented rise in salary cap, New York has $12.7 million in cap space. Not only do they have to worry about their 29 free agents, but they will likely have to release or re-structure players they are retaining to get more money to spend in the offseason.
There was a lot of hype surrounding the Jets in 2023. It’s hanging steady heading into 2024, and they have the 12th-best odds to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +2500. New York has the third-best odds to win the AFC East at +300 trailing the Buffalo Bills (+130) and the Miami Dolphins (+180).
2024 NFL Free Agency
Jets free agents
LG Laken Tomlinson
S Jordan Whitehead
RT Mekhi Becton
EDGE Solomon Thomas
EDGE Bryce Huff
DT Quinton Jefferson
C Connor McGovern
P Thomas Morestead
QB Trevor Siemian
K Greg Zuerlein
C Jake Hanson
S Ashtyn Davis
WR Randall Cobb
RT Billy Turner
DT Al Woods
CB Bryce Hall
TE Kenny Yeboah
LT Duane Brown
EDGE Carl Lawson
DT Jalyn Holmes
QB Brett Rypien
RT Austin Deculus
LB Sam Eguavoen
DT Perrion Winfrey
LB Maalik Hall
EDGE Bradlee Anae
WR Javelin Guidry
EDGE Ifeadi Odenigbo
CB Justin Hardee
S Chuck Clark
Tomlinson may pop out as he wasn’t due to be a free agent, but New York informed him that he would be released. This move will save the franchise $8 million in cap space, which is a better move than retaining Tomlinson, who hadn’t been playing as well as he should’ve for his contract. He will need to be replaced in more than just a roster spot, though, as he did play 100% of offensive snaps in 2023. Along with Tomlinson, Becton is also set to hit free agency, and the Jets aren’t expected to try to bring him back.
Whitehead played 94.8% of defensive snaps and could be a good player to re-sign. He had the third-most tackles on the team and led the defense with four interceptions. The defense may end up looking pretty different, with Thomas, Huff and Jefferson all set to join Whitehead in free agency. New York is projected to have $20.7 million in cap space, so there could be more unexpected releases coming to free up some money.
Franchise tag options
None
Whitehead has been mentioned as an option, but bringing him back on the franchise tag would cost New York $17.123 million. That would eat up nearly all of their cap space and does not automatically fix all of the holes they have. New York doesn’t have any candidates that make sense for the cap hit that it would take to retain the player.