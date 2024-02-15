List of Lions free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Detroit Lions had one of the best seasons in their franchise’s recent history. They finished 12-5 and won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. Detroit won two playoff games at home and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Dan Campbell has pulled off a quick rebuild for the Lions, and the roster is in a good place. The Lions have the fifth-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 59 next year, installed at +1200. They trail only the 49ers (+550), Kansas City Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+950) and Buffalo Bills (+1000). Detroit has the second-best odds to win the NFC at +550, only behind San Francisco at +225.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Lions free agents

RG Graham Glasgow

WR Josh Reynolds

CB Jerry Jacobs

LG Jonah Jackson

DT Benito Jones

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

TE Brock Wright

EDGE Charles Harris

EDGE Romeo Okwara

LG Kayode Awosika

CB Kindle Vildor

S Will Harris

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

LS Jake McQuaide

LS Scott Daly

RB Craig Reynolds

LT Dan Skipper

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

CB Khalil Dorsey

LT Matt Nelson

DT Tyson Alualu

K Michael Badgley

EDGE James Houston

RB Zonovan Knight

LB Anthony Pittman

QB Teddy Bridgewater

TE Anthony Firkser

CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

CB Chase Lucas

TE Shane Zylstra

QB Nate Sudfeld

If you’re a Lions fan and you’re shaking your head at how long your free agent list is, don’t worry. From Skipper down — so the last 16 free agents on the list — nobody played more than 10% of the team’s snaps. Of the 34 pending free agents, only 10 played more than 20% of snaps, so it is largely just a lot of depth. This means that Detroit’s biggest role players will likely still be with the team to build on the strong 2023 campaign.

Detroit will need to invest in some wide receiver depth this offseason. Both Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones are scheduled to be free agents. Jameson Williams again showed flashes of his talent behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Reynolds was the second-best wide receiver in 2023.

Jacobs is due a decent payday for his second-career contract. He played in 15 games and had 55 tackles with two tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and three interceptions. Jacobs was the starting cornerback opposite Cam Sutton. The Lions can’t afford to reset too much in the secondary, so Jacobs and/or Gardner-Johnson likely need to be coming back.

Franchise tag options

LG Jonah Jackson

It would run Detroit a projected $19.925 million to tag Jackson. The 27-year-old is due a new contract, but I don’t know that he is worth that much for one season. The more likely option is that the Lions end up signing him to a long-term deal outright and avoid the tag altogether if they want to retain him. The franchise tag is optional, and Detroit doesn’t have any obvious candidates that make sense.