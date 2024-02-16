List of Buccaneers free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a 2023 campaign where it exceeded expectations by winning the NFC South and reaching the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs. They are considered a longshot to win Super Bowl 59 with +7000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook but could put themselves back into the mix of NFC contenders.

But before the Bucs get to the 2024 campaign, they have some decisions to make in free agency. The team was in “salary cap hell” last year with Tom Brady still taking up around $35 million in dead cap. They managed to overcome that and are now set up nicely with the 10th-most salary cap space in the league heading into the offseason. Below, we’ll go over the Buccaneers’ free agent list heading into the offseason.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Buccaneers free agents

WR Mike Evans

ILB Devin White

ILB Lavonte David

QB Baker Mayfield

DT Greg Gaines

DE Williams Gholston

OG Matt Feiler

FS Antoine Winfield Jr.

OG Aaron Stinnie

RB Chase Edmonds

SS Ryan Neal

LS Zach Triner

K Chase McLaughlin

CB Dee Delaney

LB Cam Gill

OG Nick Leverett (Restricted Free Agent)

OT Justin Skule

WR Deven Thompkins (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

OT Brandon Walton (Exclusive Rights Free Agent)

TE David Wells

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and it is a top priority for the organization to bring him back on a new, long-term deal. The former No. 1 overall pick rejuvenated his career in 2023 and put up career numbers as he led the Bucs to both a division title and the second round of the playoffs. He’s expressed his desire to return to Tampa and all indicators are the feeling is mutual on the organization’s end.

The biggest question mark surrounds veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who has established himself as the greatest offensive player in franchise history. The 10-year veteran and the organization were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to the 2023 campaign, leading to season-long speculation if that would be his final season in a red and pewter uniform. If Evans does end up walking, there will be several teams lining up to acquire the services of the former All-Pro.

Another huge free agent for the Bucs is free safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who established himself as one of the top safeties in the league over the course of his rookie contract. That was validated in 2023 with his first career First Team All-Pro season, coming away with 122 combined tackles, 12 passes defended. six forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Other notable names include linebackers, Lavonte David and Devin White. The relationship between White and the organization has soured and the Bucs are expected to let him walk.

Franchise tag options

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield is too valuable of a piece for the Bucs to let walk and they will most likely do everything they can to keep him in the building. That includes a potential franchise tag, giving them time to work out a long-term deal later.