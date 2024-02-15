List of Broncos free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Denver Broncos had high expectations for 2024 with the tandem of Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. The tandem struggled to get on the same page offensively, but Payton got the best out of the Broncos’ defense, and the team finished with an 8-9 record.

When you consider that they lost five of their first six games and then went on to pick up wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, the season doesn’t look so bad. 2024 has a big question mark on it, though, as the team is reportedly intent on cutting Wilson and then dealing with the cap situation sooner rather than later.

With no clear path to a quarterback, Denver doesn’t have high odds of winning the 2025 Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +10000 and only have better odds than the Tennessee Titans (+15000) and the Carolina Panthers (+25000).

For the time being, Denver still has Wilson under contract and has negative cap space to work with. They are $24.1 million over the cap, but releasing Wilson won’t automatically clear that. The Broncos’ front office is going to have to get creative with restructuring players' contracts while 16 players hit free agency.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Broncos free agents

C Lloyd Cushenberry

TE Adam Trautman

LB Josey Jewell

CB Fabian Moreau

S P.J. Locke

DT Jonathan Harris

DT Mike Purcell

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

K WIl Lutz

FB Michael Burton

LT Cameron Fleming

RG Quinn Bailey

RB Dwayne Washington

LB Justin Strnad

LB Ben Niemann

CB K’Waun Williams

Cushenberry will likely be one of the most sought-after center free agents. He played 99.7% of Denver’s offensive snaps and provided consistency at the position. Trautman was on the field for 70.4% of the offense’s snaps, but with the cap situation that the team is in, he doesn’t need to be a priority to bring back with Greg Dulcich.

Jewell will land on his feet somewhere if he can’t agree to a deal with Denver. He had the second-most tackles on the team with 108 and added three sacks and two tackles for loss with three passes defended. Jewell forced two fumbles and recovered three others. With the impressive turnaround that the Broncos’ defense had, it would make sense that Payton wants Jewell back to help anchor his linebacking corps.

Most of the other free agents listed can likely be brought back on a cheap deal but won’t be missed if they sign elsewhere. Locke was a solid counter to Justin Simmons in the secondary but can likely get more money from a different team. Denver will need a new kicker, but they don’t even have to be that good to kick at Mile High due to the elevation.

Franchise tag options

C Lloyd Cushenberry

Cushenberry makes the most sense to tag if the Broncos choose to use it. He is due a long-term contract after playing last season on his rookie deal. Cushenberry was a third-round draft pick, so they didn’t have a fifth-year option to pick up to force the decision another year down the road. If Denver does indeed choose to franchise tag him, it would cost a projected $19.925 million for 2024. This would allow the Broncos the time to work with Cushenberry to come to terms on a longer deal.