List of Cowboys free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The 2023 season marked yet another year for the Dallas Cowboys where a successful regular season campaign preceded an embarrassing playoff exit.

They were thoroughly dominated by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round and that raised further questions if the team as its currently constructed can get over the hump. The team will give it another go with Mike McCarthy as the head coach in 2024 and they are currently listed at +2000 to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But before “America’s Team” gets to the 2024 campaign, it has some decisions to make personnel-wise. The main priority for the Cowboys this offseason is working out contract extensions for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and edge rusher Micah Parsons. The team is currently in the red in salary cap but as Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher explained, the structure of those extensions could actually free up cap space in time for the start of free agency. Below, we’ll go over the Cowboys’ free agent list heading into the offseason.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys free agents

RB Tony Pollard

LT Tyron Smith

CB Stephon Gilmore

DE Dorance Armstrong

SS Jayron Kearse

CB Jourdan Lewis

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

DT Johnathan Hankins

LS Trent Sieg

OT Chuma Edoga

DT Neville Gallimore

RB Rico Dowdle (Restricted Free Agent)

C Tyler Biadasz

Dallas’ free agent list is headlined by running back Tony Pollard, who started all 17 regular season games in 2023 and had his second straight 1,000-yard campaign. He was placed under the franchise tag right before the season and it remains to be seen if the organization tags him again.

Left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are another pair of veteran players that the team will have to make a decision on soon as they enter free agency. Both former All-Pro’s will turn 34 next season and their age will play a factor over whether or not to retain their services or let them walk.

Franchise tag options

RB Tony Pollard

As mentioned before, the Cowboys do have the option of franchise-tagging Pollard for a second year in a row. If the organization goes that route, it would cost them just over $12 million, or 120% of his 2023 salary.