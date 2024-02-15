List of Browns free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a successful 2023 campaign where despite a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, they still managed to win 11 games and make the postseason. The team is hoping to take s step forward in 2024 and currently has +3500 odds to win Super Bowl 59 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

But before the Dawg Pound gets to the 2024 campaign, it has some decisions to make in free agency. The Browns are $20.6 million over the cap, so they will have to get creative with restructures if they want the flexibility to make moves this offseason. Below, we’ll go over the Browns’ free agent list heading into the offseason.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Browns free agents

OLB Za’Darius Smith

DT Shelby Harris

WR Jakeem Grant

QB Joe Flacco

LB Sione Takitaki

WR Marquise Goodwin

P Corey Bojorquez

CB Michael Ford

RB Kareem Hunt

FS Rodney McLeod

DT Maurice Hurst

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

ILB Anthony Walker Jr.

OLB Matthew Adams

SS Duron Harmon

DT Jordan Elliott

ILB Jacob Phillips

OT Geron Christian

TE Harrison Bryant

OT Michael Dunn

WR James Proche

C Nick Harris

S Kahlef Hailassie (Restricted Free Agent)

CB Bopete Keyes

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is the most notable player to hit the free agent market for the Browns this offseason. Acquiring him from the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, the former All-Pro started 16 games for Cleveland in 2023, racking up 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He turns 32 right at the beginning of the 2024 campaign, so age will definitely be part of the calculus in the Browns’ decision over whether or not to re-sign him. If they do, they’ll once again have a menacing pass-rushing duo with him and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is also set to hit the market after winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year by leading the team to the playoffs in the aftermath of the Watson injury. Given the number of injuries to star quarterbacks in 2023, there will be a market for veteran backups like him and the Browns could decide to bring him back.

Franchise tag options

None

Given their cap situation and this current batch of free agents hitting the market, the Browns are not expected to use the franchise tag on anyone this offseason.