List of Bears free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Bears finished their 2023 season much stronger than they started it. They wrapped up with a 7-10 record, winning five of their last eight games. They did not qualify for the postseason. The Bears enter into this offseason with one of the biggest assets a franchise can have — the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. They received the Panthers’ first round pick as part of a trade ahead of the 2023 draft, and the Panthers dropped to the bottom of the league, leaving the Bears on top.

The Chicago Bears head into the 2024 season with a big question mark at quarterback. Will they stick with Fields, trade for an active quarterback, or keep the No. 1 overall pick and grab USC’s Caleb Williams? Options abound, but outside of the QB position, they also need to take a look at which players are coming up in free agency in other roles. Running back D’Onta Foreman, who was also part of the Panthers trade, will be on the market this season. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney will also be coming up on free agency.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be a major target for the Bears to retain as he hits the open market. Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was a major factor in Chicago’s run defense this season, is also up for free agency.

The Bears are installed at +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl next season and come in at +1400 to win the NFC.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Bears free agents

DE Yannick Ngakoue

DT Justin Jones

G Lucas Patrick

G Dan Feeney

TE Robert Tonyan

DE Rasheem Green

TE Mercedes Lewis

RB D’Onta Foreman

CB Jaylon Johnson

LS Patrick Scales

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Trent Taylor

ILB Dylan Cole

WR Darnell Mooney

CB Josh Blackwell

WR Joe Reed

The Bears offense came under fire this season as Justin Fields continued to underperform, and his job security in Chicago is not guaranteed. However, Fields and the rest of the team really pulled things together toward the end of the season, which may mean that he is sticking around. WR Darnell Mooney finished the 2023 season with 414 receiving yards and one touchdown, and RB D’Onta Foreman had 425 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The defensive players are going to be the bigger focus as free agency approaches for Chicago. Jaylon Johnson finished the year with 10 passes defended and a tie for team-high interceptions with four (including a pick-six). Justin Jones led the team with 4.5 sacks for 37 lost yards and grabbed a team-high 10 tackles for loss as part of the Bears’ tough rushing defense.

Franchise tag options

CB Jaylon Johnson

DT Justin Jones

Either one of these players could earn a franchise tag if the Bears can’t work out a longer-term deal with them. The Bears have some cap space to play with this offseason, and should do everything they can to retain Johnson and Jones. Both are young with plenty of time in the league ahead of them and have proved themselves as worthwhile investments.