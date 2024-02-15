List of Bills free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Buffalo Bills put together an impressive 2023 regular season, overcoming early hurdles to finish 11-6 and win the AFC East. However, their season came to an end with a home playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, and they now begin looking forward to 2024.

The Bills are installed at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl next season and come in at +500 to win the AFC. They have several key players coming up in free agency this offseason. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who trailed only Stefon Diggs in receiving yards this season, will hit the market this offseason. He might be too steep a ticket for the Bills to retain. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who battled through injury this season and returned for the playoffs, is also up for free agency. Jones recorded 2.5 sacks in just six games played this season, and is not slowing down despite his older age. Safeties Micah Hyde and Taylor Rapp are both coming up on free agency, as well.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Bills free agents

SS Micah Hyde

DT DaQuan Jones

OLB Leonard Floyd

DT Tim Settle

DE Jordan Phillips

ILB Tyler Matakevich

DE Poona Ford

CB Dane Jackson

LB Tyrel Dodson

S Taylor Rapp

WR Trent Sherfield

G David Edwards

RB Damien Harris

DT Linval Joseph

DE AJ Epenesa

DE Shaq Lawson

RB Latavius Murray

QB Kyle Allen

CB Cam Lewis

RB Ty Johnson

WR Gabriel Davis

TE Quinton Morris

Jones will likely be the top priority in this group heading into 2024 as the Bills attempt to sign a shorter-term contract with the pass rusher. Gabe Davis is more than likely gone, as the Bills currently have their guy in Diggs, although they will be extremely short on wide receivers if Davis takes a deal somewhere else. The defense will be the most affected piece of 2024. AJ Epenesa would be another option for the Bills to sign to a somewhat less expensive deal as a younger up-and-comer.

The Bills will more than likely look to the draft for a backup wide receiver at a cheaper price tag than Davis, and will look to pick up another edge rusher in the draft if Jones or Epenesa sign elsewhere.

Franchise tag options

DT DaQuan Jones

The Bills have historically avoided using the franchise tag in most years, and will likely be able to work out a one-year deal with Jones. As unlikely as it is for them to use the tag at all, Jones would be the most likely recipient should they decide to use it.