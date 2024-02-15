List of Ravens free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Baltimore Ravens fell just short of a Super Bowl berth in the 2023 postseason, losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship after putting together the best regular season record in the NFL. The Ravens are facing quite a few major names coming up on free agency in the upcoming offseason, including key wide receivers and running backs that could be expensive to extend.
Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor, who combined for seven touchdowns in the regular season, are each coming up on free agency in 2024. Gus Edwards, a breakout star in the backfield after JK Dobbins’ early season injury, will also be a free agent — along with Dobbins himself. On the defensive side of things, safety Geno Stone will be up for a new contract, and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and lineman Justin Madubuike, both significant impact-makers in the pass rush, will be free agents.
This could be an expensive offseason for the Ravens, who signed QB Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. The Ravens enter the 2024 offseason with +900 odds to win the Super Bowl and +500 odds to win the AFC at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is the full list of Ravens coming up for free agency this offseason.
2024 NFL Free Agency
Ravens free agents
WR Odell Beckham Jr
WR Nelson Agholor
WR Laquon Treadwell
RB Gus Edwards
RB JK Dobbins
RB Melvin Gordon III
RB Dalvin Cook
OL Kevin Zeitler
OL John Simpson
OL Sam Mustipher
ILB Patrick Queen
ILB Del’Shawn Phillips
QB Tyler Huntley
QB Josh Johnson
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
OLB Malik Harrison
OLB Kyle Van Noy
DL Justin Madubuike
DL Brent Urban
CB Arthur Maulet
CB Keyvon Seymour
CB Trayvon Mullen
DB Ar’Darius Washington
S Geno Stone
DB Daryl Worley
The Ravens are likely going to look to the draft to pick up another starting receiver like they did with Zay Flowers last year. Beckham and Agholor were fine this year but were not standouts on a run-heavy offense in Baltimore. JK Dobbins has now missed two entire seasons, and the Ravens will be looking to offload him and his many injury issues. Gus Edwards stepped forward at RB this season, though Baltimore may shop around for a stronger RB1 option and give Edwards a lowball offer.
Clowney and Stone were each on one-year deals in 2023. Stone ended up outweighing his $1.76 million contract after stepping in as a starter, and will likely be looking for a pay raise come 2024. Clowney expressed interest in returning to the Texans last offseason, and after their impressive year, he may be gunning for a return to his hometown.
Franchise tag options
DL Justin Madubuike
Madubuike is the only Raven who makes sense for the franchise tag in the upcoming season. He is one of the biggest difference-makers on the Ravens defense, and will likely demand a very expensive contract upon his next renegotiation, whether in Baltimore or elsewhere. He finished 2023 with a team-high 13 sacks in the regular season and 12 tackles for loss.