List of Falcons free agents going into 2024 NFL offseason

The Atlanta Falcons enter a new era in 2024 under head coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons finished 6-7 for the third season in a row in 2023, falling short of the playoffs despite a weak NFC South. They enter into 2024 with +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl and +1400 odds to win the NFC at DraftKings Sportsbook.

During the 2024 offseason, several notable Falcons are coming up on free agency. Defensive end Calais Campbell is one of the biggest impact-makers in the backfield and is coming off a one-year contract. RB Cordarrelle Patterson is hitting free agency while multiple wide receivers are also set to test the market in 2024.

2024 NFL Free Agency

Falcons free agents

CB Jeff Okudah

DE Calais Campbell

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

OLB Bud Dupree

WR Mack Hollins

FB Keith Smith

WR Van Jefferson

DE Kentavius Street

WR Scotty Miller

CB Tre Flowers

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Khadarel Hodge

C Matt Hennessy

DE Joe Gaziano

QB Logan Woodside

DT Albert Huggins

T Ethan Greenridge

LS Liam McCullough

ILB Nathan Landman

QB Felipe Franks

C Ryan Neuzil

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who joined Atlanta partway through the season in a trade with Detroit, failed to make much of a splash. Patterson has been ousted by recent draft picks Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. Wide receiver Mack Hollins finished the season with just over 250 receiving yards.

However, as the Falcons free up cap space with these players, they have a few free agents they will be looking to keep around. Defensive end Calais Campbell finished the season tied for the most sacks on the team with 6.5. He is on the older side at 37. Wide receiver Van Jefferson came to the Falcons partway through the season in a trade with the Rams and has the potential to make a bigger impact next season.

Franchise tag options

DE Calais Campbell

This could certainly be an offseason in which the Falcons choose to forgo their franchise tag option. However, a one-year high-paying extension could be the right solution with an older player like Campbell.