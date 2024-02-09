Josh Allen joins God Bless Football to talk golfing with Tom Brady, wanting a Super Bowl title

Bills QB Josh Allen joined God Bless Football on DraftKings Network on Friday as part of Super Week from Media Row in Las Vegas.

Allen talks to Stugotz and Billy Gil about besting Tom Brady on the golf course, not paying attention to what’s said about him in the media, Billy’s checkered history with the QB involving billboards, his desire to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo and more.

