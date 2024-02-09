Why does Rich Gannon say he wouldn’t go against Patrick Mahomes in a big game?

Former NFL MVP Rich Gannon joined The Lombardi Line on DraftKings Network on Friday as part of Super Week from Media Row in Las Vegas.

Gannon talks to Michael Lombardi and Stormy Buonantony about why he wouldn’t bet against Patrick Mahomes in a big spot, how Kyle Shanahan will approach the Kansas City defense, Chris Jones, his thoughts on the Super Bowl, what Al Davis would think about this matchup and more.

