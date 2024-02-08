Does Ross Tucker think “FieldGate” will become a thing?

Former offensive lineman and host of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast Ross Tucker joined A Numbers Game on DraftKings Network and VSiN on Thursday as part of Super Week from Media Row in Las Vegas.

Tucker talks to Gill Alexander and Kelley Bydlon about the issues the 49ers are having with their practice facilities this week, the Chiefs still being underdogs, his thoughts on the Big Game and more in the video below.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as A Numbers Game will air from 10-11 a.m. ET.

