When was the last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowl championships?

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 hoping to accomplish what only seven other teams in NFL history have done: win back-to-back championships. The Chiefs had this opportunity after defeating the 49ers for the first time in Super Bowl 54 when they subsequently played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, but they lost to the Bucs in what was effectively a home game for Tampa. Here’s a look at the last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowls.

You have to go all the way to 2005 when the New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles to win a second consecutive Super Bowl and their third in four seasons. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers the year before. New England appeared in three straight Super Bowls recently but won the first and third of those appearances.

The Denver Broncos went back-to-back just before the Patriots to close out the 1990s. The Dallas Cowboys also won consecutive championships during the 1990s. The 49ers had back-to-back titles late in the 1980s, while the Miami Dolphins had back-to-back titles in the early 1970s. The first Super Bowl champions also went back-to-back, as the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowls 1 and 2.

Only one team has gone back-to-back on multiple occasions. The Pittsburgh Steelers won consecutive championships twice during the 1970s.

