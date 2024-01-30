How many times has an AFC team won the Super Bowl?

The NFL will hold its 58th iteration of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The AFC will take on the NFC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NFL has had its current NFC vs. AFC format since 1970, and the four years prior, it was the AFL vs. NFL. Let’s take a look at how the AFC has fared in football’s biggest game of the year.

The AFC heads into Super Bowl 58 with a 26-27 record against the NFC since 1970. Even if you include the four matchups featuring the NFL vs. the AFL, those games were split, so the AFC is still down 28-29. The AFC does boast the most recent Super Bowl winner, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.

The NFC has the longest Super Bowl win streak with an impressive 13 games from 1985-1997. The AFC won five games from 1973-1977, but its most recent win streak was three in a row from 2015-2017. It came to an end when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the game where the Philly special was born. The AFC has won three of the last five Super Bowls and six of the last nine.