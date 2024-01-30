How many times has an NFC team won the Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the 58th iteration of the Super Bowl from when the game first started in 1967. The first four years pitted the NFL against the AFL but then transitioned to the NFC vs. AFC format in 1970 that is still used today. As we head into Super Bowl 58, let’s take a look at how NFC teams have fared in the big game.

The NFC just barely leads the AFC in Super Bowl victories, 27-26. Even if you want to include the four games that the NFL played against the AFL from 1967-1970, the NFC still leads 29-28 as the conferences split those four matchups.

With the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl last year, the AFC does have the most recent Super Bowl title. The good news for the NFC is that you don’t have to go too far back to find its last Super Bowl win. The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl which was the second consecutive Super Bowl victory for the NFC at that point.

Even though the NFC barely has a lead over the AFC in the total record, the NFC does have the longest Super Bowl win streak. They won the Super Bowl 13 years in a row from 1985-1997. The streak finally ended when the Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII.