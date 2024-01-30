Super Bowl history, AFC vs. NFC: Which conference has more wins?

The NFL’s biggest game of the year takes place on Sunday, February 11. This will be the 58th iteration of the Super Bowl as the NFC and AFC Champions will battle. Super Bowl 58 will kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. With 57 Super Bowls in the books, let’s take a look at which conference has fared better in football’s biggest game.

Super Bowl history

Which conference has more wins? AFC vs. NFC

As we head into Super Bowl 58, the NFC has a slight lead over the AFC, with a 29-28 record in Super Bowls. This includes all 53 games since 1970 when the league changed from the NFL vs. AFL format to the current NFC vs. AFC format. The winning conference alternates fairly regularly with the Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC as the reigning champions, but the NFC’s last winner was just the year before with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite the records being nearly identical, that doesn’t mean that a conference won’t go on a winning streak from time to time. The AFC picked up three consecutive wins from 2015-2017, while the NFC won three in a row from 2010-2012. The NFC owns the longest win streak as the conference won 13 Super Bowls in a row from 1985 to 1997.