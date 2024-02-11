Breaking down the history of Super Bowl coin toss prop bet

The Super Bowl coin toss became a bad omen during the late 2010s and early 2020s. For eight consecutive Super Bowls between 2015 and 2022, the winner of the toss lost the game. Until last year, a favorable coin toss result spelled disaster for your team. However, the Kansas City Chiefs broke the curse in 2023, becoming the first team since the 2014 Seattle Seahawks to win both the coin toss and the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs head back to the title game this year, and they will take on the winner of the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

The coin has landed on heads in four of the last six Super Bowls and landed on tails last year. Throughout Super Bowl history, the coin has landed on heads 27 times and on tails 30 times. Bettors have a 50/50 chance of guessing the toss result correctly. Will the curse of the toss restart this season, or was the streak simply a bizarre, long-lasting coincidence?

This year, DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds for the coin toss outcome (heads/tails), the coin toss winner, and for the coin toss winner to also win the game. Check out the Super Bowl novelty props tab to place a bet.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.