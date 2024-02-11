Length of the national anthem at every Super Bowl in history

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11. Before the game begins, country singer Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the field, as is tradition before nearly every major American sporting event. The Super Bowl is a hotbed for novelty prop bets, and the over/under on the length of the national anthem performance is a popular bet each year.

Last year, Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem in two minutes and one second. Alicia Keys holds the record for the longest anthem, which lasted for two minutes and 36 seconds at Super Bowl 47, and Neil Diamond sang the shortest rendition at Super Bowl 21, lasting just one minute and two seconds.

Here’s a look at the time for every national anthem performance in Super Bowl history. We’ve accumulated this data from TheLines, Wikipedia, and some Google searching of past data. Times are not available for Super Bowl 2 (GSU Tiger Marching Band) and Super Bowl 12 (Phyllis Kelly). There was no anthem performance at Super Bowl 11, with Vikki Carr instead singing “America the Beautiful” before the game. The Super Bowl now includes both the national anthem and America The Beautiful.

Time for every Super Bowl national anthem performance Super Bowl Performer Anthem Length Super Bowl Performer Anthem Length 57 Chris Stapleton 2:01 56 Mickey Guyton 1:51 55 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church 2:16 54 Demi Lovato 1:49 53 Gladys Knight 2:01 52 Pink 1:52 51 Luke Bryan 2:04 50 Lady Gaga 2:22 49 Idina Menzel 2:04 48 Renee Fleming 2:03 47 Alicia Keys 2:36 46 Kelly Clarkson 1:34 45 Christina Aguilera 1:53 44 Carrie Underwood 1:47 43 Jennifer Hudson 2:10 42 Jordin Sparks 1:54 41 Billy Joel 1:30 40 Aaron Neville & Aretha Franklin 2:09 39 Choirs of US Military Academies 1:53 38 Beyonce 2:09 37 The Chicks 1:33 36 Mariah Carey 1:56 35 Backstreet Boys 1:49 34 Faith Hill 2:00 33 Cher 1:55 32 Jewel 1:27 31 Luther Vandross 1:53 30 Vanessa Williams 1:35 29 Kathie Lee Gifford 1:40 28 Natalie Cole 2:33 27 Garth Brooks 1:45 26 Harry Connick Jr 2:06 25 Whitney Houston 1:56 24 Aaron Neville 1:25 23 Billy Joel 1:26 22 Herb Alpert (trumpet) 1:34 21 Neil Diamond 1:02 20 Wynton Marsalis (trumpet) 1:22 19 San Francisco Boys and Girls Choirs 1:21 18 Barry Manilow 1:34 17 Leslie Easterbrook 1:33 16 Diana Ross 1:38 15 Helen O’Connell 1:22 14 Cheryl Ladd 1:18 13 The Colgate Thirteen 1:19 12 Phyllis Kelly N/A 11 None (Vikki Carr sang "America the Beautiful") N/A 10 Tom Sullivan 1:54 9 New Orleans Chapter of the Society for the Preservation of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America 1:22 8 Charley Pride 1:10 7 Little Angels of Chicago’s Holy Angels Church 1:12 6 US Air Force Academy Chorale 1:10 5 Tommy Loy (trumpet) 1:13 4 Doc Severinsen (trumpet) and Pat O’Brien (singing) 1:26 3 Lloyd Geisler (trumpet) 1:27 2 GSU Tiger Marching Band N/A 1 The Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band & UCLA Choir 1:16

