 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of January

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of January.

By Andy Silva Updated

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s a new year and we’ve got new sneaker drops!

With the holidays behind us, the month of January starts off slow with sneaker releases. MARKET is collabing with Reebok on several classic designs with the addition of Pump technology set to release on January 5. After that, one of Charles Barkley’s signature models returns on January 9 in the form of the Nike Air Max2 CB ‘94. Then that is followed on January 13 with the Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on X — my username is @byAndySilva. You can also find me on Threads:

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Releases for January

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
New Balance 1906N Sea salt with angora and morel Jan. 1 $175
New Balance 610T Jan. 1 $140
New Balance M1906NLN Shell Pink Jan. 5 $175
MARKET x Reebok Club C 85 Pump Core Black / Chalk / Flash Red Jan. 5 $120
MARKET x Reebok Club C 85 Pump White / Chalk / Core Black Jan. 5 $120
MARKET x Reebok Classic Leather Pump Shoes Classic Burgundy / Collegiate Gold / Chalk Jan. 5 $130
MARKET x Reebok Classic Leather Pump Shoes Army Green / Core Black / Chalk Jan. 5 $130
Snow Peak x New Balance Niobium C_3 Jan. 5 $300
Nike Air Max2 CB '94 Old Royal Jan. 9 $160
Women's Nike Dunk Low SE Bronzine/Playful Pink/Alabaster/Coconut Milk Jan. 9 $115
Women’s Nike Dunk Low Cool Grey and Football Grey Jan. 10 $125
Women's Air Jordan 2 Retro Jan. 10 $175
Women's Nike Dunk Low Black and Anthracite Jan. 12 $135
Nike Terminator Low Sesame and Coconut Milk Jan. 12 $125
Nike Dunk Low Dark Curry Jan. 12 $135
Puma MB.03 Chinese New Year Jan. 12 $125
Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre Jan. 13 $180
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding Sail Jan. 13 $110
Nike Air Force 1 Low Black and White Jan. 16 $155
Nike Dunk Low Retro White/Dusty Cactus/Cosmic Clay Jan. 17 $115
Reebok Answer III Ftwr White / Core Black / Flash Red Jan. 19 $140
Women's Air Jordan 14 Love Letter Jan. 24 $180
Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year Jan. 24 $160
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low SE Chinese New Year Jan. 24 $125
Women's Nike Dunk Low Light Armory Blue and Photon Dust Jan. 25 $135
Nike Attack OG Light Smoke Grey Jan. 26 $120
Reebok Preseason 94 Low Jan. 26 $100
Reebok Preseason 94 Jan. 26 $130
Air Jordan 6 Yellow Ochre Jan. 27 $200
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Court Purple Jan. 27 $115

More From DraftKings Network