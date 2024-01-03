Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of January

It’s a new year and we’ve got new sneaker drops!

With the holidays behind us, the month of January starts off slow with sneaker releases. MARKET is collabing with Reebok on several classic designs with the addition of Pump technology set to release on January 5. After that, one of Charles Barkley’s signature models returns on January 9 in the form of the Nike Air Max2 CB ‘94. Then that is followed on January 13 with the Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on X — my username is @byAndySilva. You can also find me on Threads:

In my excitement, forgot to post this last night … pic.twitter.com/FR9e1x1l0P — Andy Silva (@ByAndySilva) July 6, 2023

Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!