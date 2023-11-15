Players who transferred to Villanova for 2023-24 college basketball season

The Villanova Wildcats had a disappointing 2022-23 season, falling in the second round of the Big East tournament and failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. However, Villanova got busy in the transfer portal, making some key pickups in the offseason for head coach Kyle Neptune’s second season. This Wildcats team, patched together from various spots, now rank in the top 25. Here is every player that transferred to Villanova this year.

Villanova basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

TJ Bamba, G

Bamba spent three seasons at Washington State before transferring to Villanova. During the 2022-23 season WSU, he started 31 games and was the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 15.8 points per game, and added an average 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also led the Cougars in steals with 0.9 per game. Bamba is already averaging 22.7 minutes per game this season as a starter.

Hakim Hart, G

Hart played four seasons at Maryland before heading to Villanova. Hart averaged 11.4 points per game in the 2022-23 season with the Terrapins, tied for the second-highest average on the team. He added 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, as well. Hart is coming off the bench this season, but is still seeing significant playing time.

Lance Ware, F

Ware comes to Villanova from Kentucky, where he spent three seasons. Ware came off the bench for most of Kentucky’s games last season, but averaged just two points and under 10 minutes per game. Ware will be coming off the bench as a big man for the ‘Cats.

Tyler Burton, F

Burton spent four seasons at Richmond before his transfer to Villanova. Burton was the star of the Spiders team in the 2022-2023 season, leading the team in points per game (19), rebounds per game (7.4), and steals per game (1.5). Burton is starting for the Wildcats and is already averaging 24.3 minutes per game.