Players who transferred to UCLA for 2023-24 college basketball season

The UCLA Bruins finished the 2022-23 season as the regular season Pac-12 champions, but lost the conference title game to Arizona, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Sweet Sixteen before falling to Gonzaga. Jaime Jaquez, Jr., Amari Bailey, and Jaylen Clark were all selected in the 2023 NBA draft, leaving UCLA in a potential rebuilding year after losing so many playmakers.

They picked up just a single transfer in the offseason.

UCLA basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Lazar Stefanovic, G

Stefanovic transferred to UCLA from Utah after spending two seasons in Salt Lake. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 10.3 points and 2.7 assists per game. He led the Utes in steals with 1.1 per game. The six-foot-seven guard should be a solid defensive addition to this Bruins squad and will be able to fill in a gap at wing after UCLA lost several starters in the 2023 offseason.