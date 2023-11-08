Players who transferred to Purdue for 2023-24 college basketball season

The Purdue Boilermakers were subjected to quite a shock in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, going down in the first round against a No. 16 seed after winning the Big Ten. Big man Zach Edey was the star of the show for the Boilermakers last season, and he returns to West Lafayette this season, alongside Braden Smith, Mason Gillis, and Fletcher Loyer.

The Boilermakers had just one transfer portal pickup in the offseason after their March heartbreaker.

Purdue basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Lance Jones, G

Jones comes from Southern Illinois, where he averaged 13.8 points. 1.6 steals, 2.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season. His career high average came in the 2021-22 season, in which he averaged 14.7 points, 1.9 steals, 1.9 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He’s a solid defender, as well, named to the MVC All-Defensive Team while at Southern Illinois, and adds a veteran presence to this young Purdue team.