Players who transferred to Kentucky for 2023-24 college basketball season

The Kentucky Wildcats had something of a disappointing season in 2022-23. They lost in the first round they played of the SEC tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed.

The Wildcats had their eyes on plenty of players in the transfer portal this offseason and were even considered finalists for some major talents of the sport, but they had miss after miss after miss in the portal. They will field a very young team this season.

Kentucky basketball: Transfer players for 2023-24 season

Tre Mitchell, F

Mitchell finds his fourth home in Kentucky. He has previously played for UMass, Texas, and most recently, West Virginia. At WVU, Mitchell averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He is Kentucky’s only pickup from the transfer portal this offseason. At 6-foot-9, he’s a consistent scoring threat both down low and from the perimeter.